By Scott T. Sterling 

“Bodak Yellow” is headed for Studio 8H.

Legendary late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has revealed that Cardi B will be the musical guest for the April 7 episode with Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, scheduled to host.

“See you soon SNL!,” Boseman shared on Twitter about his first gig hosting the show. See the tweet below.

For her part, Cardi B has been too busy working on her debut album to promote the appearance on social media. The rapper broke a month-long silence on Twitter to share that she is indeed working on the full-length, and that her “man,” Migos rapper Offset, grabbing her some Chick-fil-A “at this time means Soo much to me then any Jewerly he ever got me.” See her tweets below.

