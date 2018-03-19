Photo: Daniel Silbert

By Scott T. Sterling

Bleachers are feeling the love, and it hurts.

Jack Antonoff’s band has shared “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” a new Bleachers song taken from the soundtrack to new coming of age movie, Love, Simon.

The song now comes with a wacky new video-in-a-video that finds Antonoff in a When Harry Met Sally rom-com-styled clip, with an emphasis on the comedy.

The video finds Antonoff hopelessly attempting to film the movie’s ending and climatic kiss between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, only to be thwarted at every turn, and painfully so.

The creative clip is an ideal visual for the peppy new track from Love, Simon, the current box office hit about a teen coming to terms with his sexuality.

Watch the video below.