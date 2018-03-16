Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Some married couples say that they are a “perfect match” but there’s one couple from South Florida, who might really be made for each other… Literally! Cesar Calle and his wife Monica we’re going to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary a few weeks ago when Monica had to be taken into the hospital for extreme pain. She was diagnosed nearly 10 years ago with a polycystic kidney disease that she had inherited from her mother and experienced pain for over 32 months! That was until she found a new Kidney! From the one person who was willing to give it to her most… Her husband! And guess what day the transplant surgery took place? On their 23rd anniversary! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

