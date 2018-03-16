Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
And the fans still love them!
By Jon Wiederhorn

The Chainsmokers have released two new songs this year, “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me,” and now they’ve dropped a third, “Everybody Hates Me.”

The track offers yet another example of the group’s catchy, beat-heavy blend of EDM and pop.

“Everybody Hates Me” is a mid-tempo, hip-hop-inflected track about being dismayed and disillusioned. “Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friend/ She said she cheated ’cause she’s trying to get ahead. The more I read her, yeah, the more I take offense/ I’m so defeated I can’t get outside my head.”

By the time The Chainsmokers hit the chorus, they’re in full self-deprecation mode: “I walk into the club like everybody hates me/ I’m talking to myself, s—, now they think I’m crazy/ I walk into the club like everybody hates me.”

Check out “Everybody Hates Me,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

