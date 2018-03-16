Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:Irish, Las Vegas, limerick, parodies, parody, st. patricks day

Dirty little limericks are the only way to go for St. Patrick’s Day. Put those dirty little limericks to music and you have Spence’s Song of the Week. Enjoy all three, “Stormy,” “Molly,” and “Rod” and have a great St. Patty’s Day
 
Gotta Pee
 


 
White Windowless Van
 

 
Bad at Math
 

 
The Worst Valentine’s Day Ever
 

 
The Winter Olympics
 

 
Super Balls
 

 
Felony Girl
 

 
From Leah, To Nate
 

 
Pervy
 

 
The Resolution Song
 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live