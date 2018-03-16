Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $50 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!
Here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:
- Last year, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was everyone’s favorite March Madness Mom as her son played in the tournament for Northwestern. What famous actress’ son played for Davidson in this year’s tournament? A: JULIANNE MOORE
- The lead singer of what Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band says he is “very, very deaf” and urges fans to wear earplugs? A: THE WHO
- What cable news star made headlines by breaking up with their boyfriend of nine years? A: ANDERSON COOPER
- United Airlines has another dog story in the news. Instead of sending a dog to Kansas, they sent it to (blank)? A: JAPAN
- The owner of which NFL team passed away yesterday at the age of 90? A: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
