Spence/98.5 KLUC

And down goes Spence. After 49 wins in-a-row and 500 wins total, Spence loses AGAIN to Gigi Gamboa. She tied him back in October for over $1,400…. this time she collects $1,123 from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot.

So we reset for Friday…… The new jackpot is $98. You get that if you can tie Spence, but there is a $1,000 bonus if you can beat him. Study some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a.

In fact, here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: