Spence/98.5 KLUC

And down goes Spence. After 49 wins in-a-row and 500 wins total, Spence loses AGAIN to Gigi Gamboa. She tied him back in October for over $1,400…. this time she collects $1,123 from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot.

So we reset for Friday…… The new jackpot is $98. You get that if you can tie Spence, but there is a $1,000 bonus if you can beat him. Study some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a.

In fact, here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. NBC Sports Network brought in a special “guest broadcaster” for last night’s Rangers-Penguins game. Fans didn’t like it much. Who was it?               A: SUSAN SARADON
  2. Looks like the Broncos are trading their former quarterback Trevor Siemian to who?                  A: MINNESOTA VIKINGS
  3. Now it’s official as which chain tells workers it’s selling or closing all its stores?                 A: TOYS R US
  4. Which tennis star is getting ripped on social for posing in front of artwork of an American flag?                A: MARIA SHARAPOVA
  5. Twitter went crazy when one of the now-grown-up child actors from the original Willy Wonka movie showed up on what game show?                   A: JEOPARDY
