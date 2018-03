Big Fat BribeWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! And we're not above paying for your affection. We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Announce 2018 Tour Dates for 'On the Run 2'The couple will kick off the North American stadium shows on July 25.

Join Us at Tivoli Village for 98.5 KLUC's Bunny Trail!Join us for FREE Easter egg hunts and fun for the whole family at Tivoli Village!

Spence's Challenge: Thursday, Mar. 15thCould you use $1098 in your pocket??? Beat Spence Friday morning.

The March Madness Song 2018All 68 teams in the NCAA annual men's basketball tournament sung in under :46. It's Spence's "March Madness Song" for 2018.

Dabio Braulich – “Stay UP”Not even sure what to call my guy anymore because he switches he has so many damn monikers but that dude Dane aka Dabio Braulich aka Bukoo Yawe done dropped some new new!

Spence's Challenge: Friday, March 9thSpence won his 499th game in Spence's Challenge today, leaving one more to go... Until he reaches that magic number 500!

Fall Out Boy Support March For Our Lives with Benefit Concert"We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country," Pete Wentz said.

12 Rap Songs Nia Long Is Mentioned In...Of course we all know how big of a staple Nia Long is in the hip-hop community...

The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 3/9/18An animal shelter in Illinois is taking furniture for your dogs to a whole new level! It's Today's “Good Feeling Story of the Day!"