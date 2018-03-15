Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo: Joe Russo / imageSPACE /Sipa USA

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Drake, Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster jumped online for game of Fortnite: Battle Royale with popular gamer Ninja.

The live stream of their gameplay netted record views for a non-tournament event.

More than 600,000 people tuned in to watch Drake navigate a post-apocalyptic hellscape, chat about pineapple pizza and discuss his gaming habits, according to Polygon. The rapper shared that he often plays the game between studio sessions.

