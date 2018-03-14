Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:Donald Trump, military, parodies, parody, space, Space Force

“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a space force,” told members of the military while in San Diego. And although the name “Space Force” sounds like a 50’s sci-fi movie, Spence is on with the “Space Force’s” first recruitment ad.

