Not even sure what to call my guy anymore because he switches he has so many damn monikers but that dude Dane aka Dabio Braulich aka Bukoo Yawe done dropped some new new!

The project is titled “Stay UP.”

He kicks things off with “So High” featuring Kao and I love everything about the record. The hook is AMAZING. So simple but so perfectly fitting for the vibe of record.

Next UP is “What Yuh Thank” in which he pulls along Nic C. The production on this one is great and he smashes the hook once again.

He then slows it back down with “No Strings.” The beat on this one reminds me of something Krit would use. Dabio is four sure spazzing on this one. The melodic flow he brings to the chorus is A1!!!

This project definitely has a feel-good vibe to it.

Next on the project is “Lando” alongside Nic C & Kao. He totally switches the vibe up on this one. Not mad at it though – the beat is STUPID.

The interlude at the beginning of “Comin’ Down” is super jiggy. The hook on this one reminds me of something off of Kush & OJ. Definitely fits the theme of the title of the project, Stay UP as well as the cover art.

Damn damn damn. The last record might just be my favorite. With the same title as the project itself – “Stay UP” has a super wavy sauce to it not to mention the pace is terrific. I really love this one.

Very well put together project for sure. Definitely press play on this one!