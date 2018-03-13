Big Fat BribeWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! And we're not above paying for your affection. We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Join Us at Tivoli Village for 98.5 KLUC's Bunny Trail!Join us for FREE Easter egg hunts and fun for the whole family at Tivoli Village!

The March Madness Song 2018All 68 teams in the NCAA annual men's basketball tournament sung in under :46. It's Spence's "March Madness Song" for 2018.

Logic Plots 'Bobby Tarantino Vs Everybody' TourLogic is taking his Bobby Tarantino project on the road.

Win Tickets to Meet 5 Seconds of Summer!Wanna see 5 Seconds of Summer in an intimate, exclusive Las Vegas performance? Of course you do!

*PODCAST* The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 44Need to catch up on the show? Do it here AND we're commercial free!!

Spence's Song of the WeekIt's an anthem for those that when they gotta go, they gotta go. Check out "Gotta Pee."

KLUC Contest RulesCheck out details on all the latest 98.5 KLUC contests.

Win Tickets to the Discovery Children's MuseumRegister for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Announce 2018 Tour Dates for 'On the Run 2'The couple will kick off the North American stadium shows on July 25.