By Hayden Wright
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry turns 30 tomorrow (March 14), and last night he celebrated the milestone with a birthday party in San Francisco. Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry planned the event and recruited Paramore to perform on the main stage.
The Golden State Warriors point guard shared a selfie with frontwoman Hayley Williams to his Instagram story and Paramore posted some video from their set at the soiree.
“Been on a top secret mission for bday boy @stephencurry30 who turns 30 in a couple days 👏🏼🎂 thank you @ayeshacurry for the invite! #basketballjones #tallfriends,” the band wrote.
Various Paramore fan accounts gathered footage from the party, including a clip of Williams singing “Happy Birthday” to the NBA great.
File this under, “Who knew they were friends?” See some highlights from the evening here:
