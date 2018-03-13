By Scott T. Sterling
Logic is taking his Bobby Tarantino project on the road.
The rapper has revealed dates for The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour, launching June 8 in Boston with shows lined up through August 8 in St. Louis, MO.
Rappers Kyle and NF will serve as support acts on the hip-hop jaunt.
The tour is in support of Logic’s recently released Bobby Tarantino II mixtape, which was revealed with a promo video featuring popular existential cartoon characters, Rick and Morty.
See the tour itinerary below.
6/8 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
6/9 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
6/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
6/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
6/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
6/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
6/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
6/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
6/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
6/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
6/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
6/30 – Detroit, MI DTE @ Energy Music Theatre
7/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/3 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
7/11 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
7/13 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
7/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
7/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
7/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
7/19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ Park Theater at Park MGM
7/22 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
7/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
7/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
7/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/29 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
8/1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
8/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
