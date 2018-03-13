Photo: Jennifer Taylor / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West should think about giving Shia LaBeouf his clothes back.

The Disturbia actor has opened up in a new interview about how the iconic rapper hijacked his wardrobe for an alleged pop-up shop that never materialized.

The saga began with West’s song, “No More Parties in L.A.,” during which he raps the line: “I wish I dressed as fresh as Shia LaBeouf.”

It was enough to spark a visit to LaBeouf’s home to talk about a possible art collaboration. West’s plan: a pop-up shop featuring the actor’s clothing.

“Around the same time, I took my mother to his concert. She is, of course, obsessed with Kanye West,” LaBeouf told Esquire. “When I brought her backstage, he was a f—ing sweetheart to her. And it just felt fair. So I’m like, ‘Go for it, my guy. Take everything you want.’ And he did. He took all my f—ing clothes. Me and him haven’t really been in contact since he blew up onstage and, you know, s— on me.”

Among the items: the hat Labeouf wore in the movie Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

LaBeouf’s comment is in regards to West’s infamous 2016 onstage meltdown at a show in Sacramento, CA, where he ranted for 15 minutes before ending the performance after just three songs.

Towards the end of the rant, West called out LaBeouf: “Shia LaBeouf, Kid Cudi feels a way. Give him a call” (Labeouf worked with Cudi on music videos “Maniac” and “Marijuana”).

The actor says he’s tried to reach out to the rapper in order to get back his belongings, but to no avail.

“Of course, bro. I f—ing love Kanye West,” Labeouf insisted. “He’s going through a lot. And I don’t know where he’s at or what he’s doing. That dude has a lot of my s—.”

In the meantime, West has been spotted wearing one of LaBeouf’s hats in public.