My dude Isai just dropped a gem of a project. He’s an artist I get excited for when he drops and he proved my point that much further with this compilation right here.

It’s self-titled which speaks volumes in itself. Artists don’t just self-title things (at least they shouldn’t) if they’re not ready or its not the right time (personal opinion here).

He kicks things off with SILENCIO which he also produced. This has a very wavy/boom-bap feel to it. It’s different to say the least. I absolutely LOVE when he switches up and brings the melody into it. He says he can’t really sing but I would beg to differ.

Next UP is LOCO. He brings a similar delivery to this one only with a faster tempo in regards to the beat. Definitely something to ride around and spark up to!

Dawg. This beat on BLESSINGS is crazzzzzzy!!!

Track 4 on the project is called FLOURISH. Isai recruits Yogi Split for this one. It’s cool because they have completely different vibes – give it a spin!

LIVING is next on the playlist. This one gives me a 21 Savage vibe from the jump. the beat for sure but Suicide Rascal on the feature added to that same sound. Once again, this one works so well because both artists are so damn different. Really liking what I’m hearing from Isai on this one. He changed the vibe up from what I was first hearing.

LOOSE ENDS starts off mad different from the rest of the tape. This one definitely sounds like something that would smack over the airwaves. Isai brought along Joei Razook for this one.

As the project winds up we get PASADO which could very well be my favorite record on the project. He spills his thoughts on this one but the beat is so happy so the overall song provides the listener with so many different emotions – its really creative on his part.

Then we get 2K MiLES in which he recruits Novakeng for the collaboration. Isai also produced this one. No idea who Novakeng is but he reminds me of Young Thug offspring on this record.

He concludes things with UP. This is definitely a motivational record. Isai brought a different flow on this one too.

Overall I’m a fan of the project. My guy Isai always masters the idea of keeping a consistent vibe throughout his projects which I feel is a talent for sure. Press play below!