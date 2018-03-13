WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day at McFadden’s with KLUC

WHERE: McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon; Town Square Las Vegas, 6593 Las Vegas Blvd South Suite 222, Las Vegas

WHEN: Sat., Mar. 17, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join KLUC at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Sat., Mar. 17 and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Irish style. Enjoy all-day drink specials ($4 green beer, $5 Jameson, $6 Guinness and $7 Car Bombs) and holiday fun, including a Flip Cup Tournament at 5 p.m. and a Build Your Own Green Bikini Contest with cash prizes.

KLUC’s John Que (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Spence (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will be hosting the event, so come out, enjoy the music, be Irish for a day — and may your glass be ever full!

#mcfaddenslv

For more information on this event click here.