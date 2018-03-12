Annually, Spence pays tribute to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with his “March Madness Song.” All 68 teams in under :46 seconds. Feel free to sing along, if you can keep up.
“Blue Devils, Red Raiders, Blackbirds, Crimson Tide. Bonnies, Bruins, Bulls, two Bison and the Buckeyes. Rams, Raiders, Ramblers, Racers, Retrievers, Razorbacks. Friars, Titans, Gaels, Boilermakers, and Lumberjacks. Jayhawks, Jackrabbits, Eagles, Gators. Shockers, Sooners, Seminoles, Quakers. Thundering Herd, two Aggies, Longhorns. Take a deep breath – there’s 35 more. Four Tigers, two Cougars, Panthers, five Wildcats. Horned Frogs, Tar Heels, Eagles, and two Wolfpack. Bearcats, two Bulldogs, Musketeers and Bluejays. Orange, Grizzlies, Wolverines, Hurricanes. Higlanders and Volunteers. A couple of Spartans, Mountaineers. Hokies, Pirates, Cavaliers. Add the Aztecs, and complete your brackets, it’s March Madness.”