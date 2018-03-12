Some people consider their career as their lives and their co-workers as family, and that’s especially true for one man named Andreas Graf who lives in Germany. He unfortunately lost his wife a year ago and their 3-year-old son Julius was fighting leukemia when it happened… Andreas spent all of his overtime hours at the hospital with his son., but eventually he had to go back to work or he’d lose his job! So, all of his co-workers band together with a plan to save his job and all 650 of his co-workers donated ALL of their overtime pay! Adding up to a total of 3,265 hours, or about 18 MONTHS worth of time with pay! Now, his son is doing much better and he just turned five last month! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am