By Chet Buchanan
After years and years of training, studying, and playing, Spence has finally got his 500th Win Today in Spence’s Challenge! And yes… Spence got his sash! In fact, the entire Terrible Herbst Team came to the studio to surprise him! They brought a cake, balloons, and some P1’s too!

Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture, trivia game… How do you win the cash? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $1123! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $2,123! Listen, Play, Win!

So get to studying and be ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Monday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Tiger Woods played in the Valspar Championships this weekend. In what place did he finish?        A: SECOND
  2. A possible old Snapchat video was leaked and went viral over the internet, paining what NFL Superstar receiver in an unflattering image?        A: ODELL BECKHAM JUNIOR 
  3. An embattled religious organization is debuting their own TV Network on DirectTV and Roku today. What is the new network?          A: THE SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK
  4. The creators of which Netflix show have had to respond top allegations of abuse on their set?      A: STRANGER THINGS
  5. Elon Musk says SpaceX Spaceships will be ready by the end of next year. Where are they going?         A: MARS
