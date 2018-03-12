After years and years of training, studying, and playing, Spence has finally got his 500th Win Today in Spence’s Challenge! And yes… Spence got his sash! In fact, the entire Terrible Herbst Team came to the studio to surprise him! They brought a cake, balloons, and some P1’s too!

Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture, trivia game… How do you win the cash? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $1123! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $2,123! Listen, Play, Win!

So get to studying and be ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Monday’s questions for you to reference: