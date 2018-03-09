Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
If you’re a dog owner, than your pup probably has a favorite piece of furniture…For example, Chet Buchanan’s golden retriever “Bailey” loves the spot on the couch where Chet usually sleeps and every time Chet leaves for work, his dog will rightfully take is place! Well, there’s a “No-Kill” dog shelter in Illinois that’s taking this idea to a whole new level! The shelter is taking tons of donated furniture such as chair or pillows, and giving them to the dogs! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

