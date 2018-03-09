Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

THE STREAK CONTINUES! Spence won his 499th game today, leaving one more to go… Until he reaches that magic number 500! Chet & Kayla will supposedly get him a “sash” and “cake” if he can do it! Do you think you have what it takes to stop Spence before he wins? If you tie him you’ll win the all the cash, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

So get to studying and be ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Friday’s questions for you to reference:

  1.  Who… When asked about the potential of them dating Rob Gronkowski, replied, “NEVER.”        A: LINSEY VONN
  2. Who was reportedly banned from Lionel Richie’s hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theater?         A: SCOTT DISICK
  3. Which major league baseball team had an event to educate players and coaches on the effects of pornography?      A: KANSAS CITY ROYAL
  4. Coca-Cola is going to launch an alcoholic drink… In which country?        A: JAPAN
  5. Who celebrated their birthday by tying $500 to some balloons and releasing them?        A: SHAQUILLE O’NEAL
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live