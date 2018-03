Sometime people do anything to help others and this is a great example! A brave surgeon battles through eight miles of snow and wind in a three-hour walk to perform an operation on patient The unnamed female surgeon didn’t want to be named or take credit for her feat but her patient needed surgery and she knew she needed to find a way to get to the hospital! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

