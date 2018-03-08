Spence/98.5 KLUC

Could you use over $2,000???? It’s as easy as beating Spence Friday morning during Spence’s Challenge. You’ll have 30 seconds to answer 5 pop culture trivia questions. The questions are based on headlines Chet reads the day before. If you can tie Spence, you’ll take home the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,073)…. but if you can beat him, you’ll win a $1,000 bonus.

So get to studying and be ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: