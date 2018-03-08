Spence/98.5 KLUC
Could you use over $2,000???? It’s as easy as beating Spence Friday morning during Spence’s Challenge. You’ll have 30 seconds to answer 5 pop culture trivia questions. The questions are based on headlines Chet reads the day before. If you can tie Spence, you’ll take home the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,073)…. but if you can beat him, you’ll win a $1,000 bonus.
So get to studying and be ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- Which member of the Seattle Seahawks’ famed Legion of Boom will reportedly be released in the next two days? A: RICHARD SHERMAN
- What sate filed a civil suit against STeve Wynn and The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts? A: OREGON
- “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones recently set a World Record… for what? A: THE DEADLIFT
- 80’s and 90’s movie star Meg Ryan is reportedly about to marry what 80’s and 90’s music star? A: JOHN MELLENCAMP
- ESPN and Fox Sports are apparently in a building war and willing to pay $10 million a year for who? A: PEYTON MANNING