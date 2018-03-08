Dreamstime
This is NOT from two high school or middle school friends but from grown adults! Jessica is new to her job for the last 6 months, and her first work friend is taking things too much! So Jessica and her co-worker have hung out a few times but now it seems like EVERYTHING that Jessica does her co-worker then does the same exact thing!
Jessica is a really nice person and doesn’t know how to tell her to back off and then it would make things awkward at work.
Comments
Davey The ShowKillerDavey Diaz, otherwise known as “Davey the Showkiller”, is the Executive Producer of The Chet Buchanan Show. Davey was born and raised in Portland,...More from Davey The ShowKiller