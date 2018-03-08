98.5 KLUC’s 4th Annual Bunny Trail Easter Egg Hunt & Family Festival
FREE ADMISSION!
Saturday, March 24th, 2018
Tivoli Village (located at 440 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145)
Registration starts at 9 a.m. (Egg hunts are filled on a first come first serve basis)
Egg hunts will be conducted in three different age categories with multiple rounds per category:
1-3
4-6
7-10
Egg Hunt Times are as follows:
10:40am – Ages 1-3
11:00am – Ages 4-6
11:20am – Ages 7-10
11:40am – Ages 1-3
12:00pm – Ages 4-6
12:20pm – Ages 7-10
12:40pm – Ages 1-3
1:00pm – Ages 4-6
1:20pm – Ages 7-10
1:40pm – Ages 1-3
2:00pm – Ages 4-6
2:20pm – Ages 7-10
Join us for lots of fun Easter activities!
Enjoy breakfast or lunch at any of the restaurants or cafes, walk and enjoy a beautiful day in a fantastic setting.
Share your pictures with us using #KLUCBunnyTrail.
Please bring your own bag or basket to collect candy.
Special thank you to our sponsor Findley Kia for help making this event possible.