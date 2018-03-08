98.5 KLUC’s 4th Annual Bunny Trail Easter Egg Hunt & Family Festival

FREE ADMISSION!

Saturday, March 24th, 2018

Tivoli Village (located at 440 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145)

Registration starts at 9 a.m. (Egg hunts are filled on a first come first serve basis)

Egg hunts will be conducted in three different age categories with multiple rounds per category:

1-3

4-6

7-10

Egg Hunt Times are as follows:

10:40am – Ages 1-3

11:00am – Ages 4-6

11:20am – Ages 7-10

11:40am – Ages 1-3

12:00pm – Ages 4-6

12:20pm – Ages 7-10

12:40pm – Ages 1-3

1:00pm – Ages 4-6

1:20pm – Ages 7-10

1:40pm – Ages 1-3

2:00pm – Ages 4-6

2:20pm – Ages 7-10

Join us for lots of fun Easter activities!

Enjoy breakfast or lunch at any of the restaurants or cafes, walk and enjoy a beautiful day in a fantastic setting.

Share your pictures with us using #KLUCBunnyTrail.

Please bring your own bag or basket to collect candy.

Special thank you to our sponsor Findley Kia for help making this event possible.