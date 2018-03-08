Photo: Anthony Behar/ Sipa USA

By Robyn Collins

Chicago rapper Common had plenty to say Wednesday night, Mar. 7 to remind his Twitter followers about a horrific historical event from 1965.

On what would become known as “Bloody Sunday,” civil rights protestors marching from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in a demonstration to register black voters were met by police in a violent confrontation on the Edmund Pettus Bridge

“#NeverForget,” the artist wrote, “Today marks the 53rd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday when 600 peaceful marchers were assaulted by state troopers on #Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge during their 54 mile march for Voting Rights from Selma to Montgomery.”

He went on to share graphic images of the events, as well as powerful quotes from Atlanta congressman John Lewis, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and who was on the bridge that day.

The performer thanked, “all the heroic brothers and sisters that risked their lives that day so that we could be free one day.”

