Jess Ham is a nurse in Jacksonville Florida who had to treat a 14-month-old child named Delilah who was severally abused… When the baby arrived to the hospital, she had several broken bones, a skull fracture (don’t worry, her real parents will NEVER see her again) and she has a twin sister! Jess said that the baby seemed “lifeless” at first, but managed to hold her finger… At one moment, Ham, knew that the baby was coming home with her, and she adopted her! Oh & she didn’t forget the sister, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am