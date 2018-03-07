Big Fat BribeWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! And we're not above paying for your affection. We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

KLUC Contest RulesCheck out details on all the latest 98.5 KLUC contests.

Migos Shut Down Charles Barkley in New 'SNL' PromoThe Atlanta rappers are not cool with the NBA star trying to be down with the squad.

The Church of Spencetology PodcastEpisode 7: The Whistlepig...learn all about the WhistlePig Whiskey Fund. We talk UNLV basketball and the parody song "Bad at Math."

Flo Rida Celebrates Independent Woman in New 'Dancer' VideoThe clip follows a stripper as she follows her dream of opening a dance studio for kids.

Win Tickets to the Discovery Children's MuseumRegister for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum!

Demi Lovato Hosts Surprise Onstage Marriage Proposal'Bridegroom' star Shane Bitney Crone surprised 'American Idol' finalist Rayvon Owen thanks to Lovato.

*PODCAST* The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 42Listen commercial free whenever and wherever you like.

Spence's Challenge: Friday, March 2ndSpence gets wins another game! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $973!

#iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Turned Up! See Leaked NSFW Pics Of The Actress!There must be something in the water over at Nickelodeon and Disney... For some reason, all these teen stars hit a certain age and go berserk!