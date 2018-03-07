Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Spence’s Challenge is a five question, thirty second, pop culture trivia game, where you can win the 1,048.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if just Tie Spence! Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can Beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Here are Wednesdays questions for you to reference:

  1. On “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” …. Who did US Women’s Olympic hockey goalie Maddie Rooney say she’d like to face in a shootout?      A: JUSTIN BIEBER
  2. Which dating site is making headlines for banning photos with guns?      A: BUMBLE
  3. Which Winnie The Pooh character has their name as title for the next movie in the series?        A: CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
  4. Which Sex and The City star is considering a run for governor of New York?           A: CYNTHIA NIXON (MIRANDA) 
  5. Which state’s Bar Association sent a topless photo to every lawyer in the state?         A: UTAH 
