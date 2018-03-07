Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJ Khaled for “I Believe,” an original song from the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.

Good Morning America gave fans a first look at the music video, which incorporates fantasy elements from the new children’s movie. Demi is pictured in a striking red dress against a mythic, outdoor backdrop that resembles a scene from the film.

The soundtrack for A Wrinkle In Time also includes original music from Sia, Kehlani and more. Most notably, producers coaxed Sade out of her semi-retirement to record “Flower Of The Universe,” her first new song in eight years.

Director Ava DuVernay brought Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book to life with an all-star cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and more.

DJ Khaled isn’t pictured in the video teaser but perhaps he’ll appear in the full clip. Watch the teaser here.