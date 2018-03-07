Chet, Spence and Kayla talked to P1 Chris this morning to discuss a very serious incident that happened while he was grocery shopping the other day… Chris’s grocery experience started out as any other, he had his list, checked off the items and wet to a register. When he was in line for the checkout, he put all of his groceries on the conveyor belt, the 2-year-old child belonging to the women in front of him started touching all of his food! What was Chris suppose to do, make a scene and demand an apology? He gave the mother an awkward look and tried to talking to her but she didn’t even care! Legally, Chris didn’t own the food yet, but it was literally on the conveyor belt!

At what point do groceries become yours? The moment you put them in the car, maybe when you pay, or possibly right after you leave the store? What do you think?