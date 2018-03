Dreamstime

Last week, we talked about people owing you money and how much? Davey mentioned that he use to work for this guy named Keith that had a DJ company in Portland, Oregon and that he owned him $1400 still! Davey worked for Keith in 1999 and he never paid Davey the owing money.

After some searching around, Kayla found Keith and he agree to talk to us! Does Davey get his money back? Davey did get some revenge…and says he feels a bit better now!