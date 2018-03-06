Spence/98.5 KLUC

Are you constantly saying “Oh, I would have beat him today. I would have gone 5-for-5?” Time to PROVE IT. Play Spence Wednesday morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently at $1,023)…. Beat him for that $1,000 bonus.

Spence’s Challenge NEWBIE: Welcome!! Spence’s Challenge is a pop-culture trivia game. 5 questions cultivated by Chet the night before ALL based on headlines he reads in his timeline. You’ll have 30 seconds to answer as many of those as possible. So read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning.

Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference: