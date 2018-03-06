By Scott T. Sterling
Questlove is doing it for the children.
The Roots drummer is supporting the “Color of Change” initiative to send kids to see the new movie, A Wrinkle in Time.
“I’m starting the #WRINKLEchallenge,” Questlove shared on Twitter. “It’s IMPORTANT that children see this film. If you are able to donate ($10 bucks or $10 katrillion) please rise to the occasion. SUPER EASY!”
While the drummer is encouraging anyone with the means to donate to the “Give a Child the Universe” fund, he specifically targeted a series of celebrities to lead the charge. Oprah Winfrey, Rosario Dawson, and BET late-night talk show host Robin Thede were among the famous folks he tapped on Twitter.
“Challenge accepted!,” Thede responded. “I just sent 50 kids to go see A Wrinkle in Time! Who’s next? Tag your friends! I’m calling on Gabrielle Union to take the next #WrinkleInTimeChallenge.”
A Wrinkle in Time is set to hit big-screens across the country this Friday, March 9.
