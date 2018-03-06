Formerly known as Young Holley – Nuhzuri brings us “The Misfit That Fit In.” Love the puzzle pieces for the cover by the way – ‘very fitting.’

He kicks things off with “TFUP” and if you don’t know what it stands for just look below. The sample in the record is hard for sure. I also love the fact that he is singing on it as well. If you’ve followed his career than you know the singing wasn’t always there but this songs proves growth is REAL. Not to mention the message is very true.

Next up is “Can’t Cry” where Nuhzuri breaks down everything that should in reality break him down but it won’t because he can’t let it. The beat glides along the lines of something Cole would make so I’m obviously a fan.

“Fam” has a completely different sound/vibe from the jump. This one through me off in regards to the first two records on the project. It’s definitely more 2018 17 year old demo based; nonetheless it’s got some sauce to it.

Back on track with “Not The Same” Nuhzuri brings one to the ladies. He recruits Paul Lee for the record which proves to be the MOVE!

Formerly known as Stacks – Cash McKenzie makes an appearance on “Hold On” and I’m not mad at all. This might be my favorite record on the project. From the beat to the hook to all around vibe.

Aye man “Closer” goes hard as shit. That’s all I’m a say on that one lol.

Next UP is “Young Shit.” Nuhzuri callin’ out the wack dudes on this one and i Love everything about it. Press play foolie!

“For You” is a vibey record for sure. Ladies – yal gotta really recognize and appreciate a dude who really rockin’ & ridin’ for you!!!

Track number 9 could very well be my favorite record on the project as well. “I’m Not Yo N***a.” Yoooo Holley thank you for this one!

He carries a similar vibe both message and production wise to “New Song” — you going bruh!

Nuhzuri closes it out with “If I Pray” & I Love it! Not gon lie this one right here is a for sure contender for my fav jawn on the project.

Overall I love the project and the content that he is putting out. Keep going pimp!