By A.D.
Filed Under:A.D., chiefdvb, cloud carillo, Las Vegas, pre 98, pre98, tribe chillin, vegas, vinny villz, wavemmlz, yung vegas

Man O man these dudes brought it on this one and I’m not gassing em either. The record is HARD for sure. I first got hip to the squad due to ChiefDVB tweeting me. But at that point I was only hip to him. Little did I know there were 3 others.

I then met WaveMMLZ for the first time when I sat down with Chief for an episode of #TheSession which is an interview series I do. Wave seemed like a very quiet/chill/laidback dude. I say that to say this – who knew he had what you hear on the hook.

Shit GOES. Not to mention I learned he also produced the record. Good God almighty. Check this one!

