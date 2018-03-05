Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
$998 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot and only one person stands in the way between you and your money… Spence! Think you have what it takes to beat him? Five questions, thirty seconds, tie Spence and win all the cash in the jackpot, beat him and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s Questions for reference

  1. Who have Prince harry and Meghan Markle have been warned not to invite WHO to their wedding?        A: HER HALF-SISTER
  2. Kylie Jenner showed of her 1.4 million dollar “push present” over the weekend. What is it?        A: A FERRARI
  3. What’s unique about Tonga’s Winter Olympics flag bearer?        A: HE’S SHIRTLESS
  4. Former NFL star Jared Allen is training hard to compete in which sport in 2022 Winter Olympics?      A: CURLING
  5. The American Gold Medal curling team tried to get upgrades for their first flight home, but were denied by what airline?       A: DELTA
