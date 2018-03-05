Have you ever broken-up with someone and cried when that person got married? Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Chet’s close friends this past weekend, after she heard that her ex-husband was getting re-married… They’ve been separated for 2-years and she claims to not have any feelings for him anymore, but then why would she cry?

Chet and Spence asked our show’s relationship-expert Kayla about it, who said that she should be happy for him if she truly doesn’t love him anymore. What do you think?