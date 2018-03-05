Elmer Abapo strikes again! This time it’s with the project, “Good Intentions.” The artwork itself is very pleasing to the eye and achieves a level of class.

I absolutely love the intro (Intention 1) because in a time where everyone has an opinion on everything it is key to keep one’s mental clean and vision clear to be able to determine what is right and what is wrong. Not to mention who cares what anyone thinks.

“OMG” was the perfect record to come out of the intro with too. Plenty of rappers talk about the same bullshit ie how many chicks they’ve smashed, how much money they have, etc – you know the narrative. Elmer calls em all out in this specific record pretty much saying who gives a damn. This is right up your alley if you love calling out wack ass rappers like myself. Like what makes you different? Stop being the same as the next man.

Anyways moving on to “Lights On” which is another concept record. Ima fan of this one because it establishes a respect for our women as he explains he wants to keep the lights on to see the beauty in her. Ladies: this one is most certainly for you.

The vibe is switched up when we arrive to “Like That” featuring Planes. This one gives me a Miguel/Mike Posner feel. Next up is “Intention 2.” I love these short excerpts as they serve as interludes if I’m not mistaken and their very brief so it’s not a big distraction at all – only adding to the vibe and consistency of the project.

“I Ain’t Done” is one of my fav jawns off the project. Love the hook and the beat. Kyle Hippy was the perfect feature for the record.

I’ve already been hip to “Right Now” as you may have been as well but this joint still GOES! This somethin’ you get hype too. For me it’s easy to hear the Drizzy influence on this one.

“Indigo Child” is in it’s own lane for sure. You gotta play it fr yourself – tough one to describe lol.

Elmer slows it down on “It’s Impossible.” This one reminds me of a 90’s Jon B record and I love it!

I absolutely love the guitar on “Do I” as well as the breakdown just short of 2 minutes into the song. You gotta roll the windows down on this one and put a smile on ya face!

The 12th record on the project is “Wasting No Time” featuring Nikko Dator which you may have already heard or seen through the creative IKEA based visual. I’ve always loved this one.

Abapo closed the project out with Intention 4. I like the end message – “…remind me to give myself time to grow..”

I just think that’s vital to succeeding in life. You’ve gotta take your time – rushing it isn’t always the best route.

Overall I’ma big fan of this project. I love the message that Elmer Abapo conveys throughout it and he does it with GREAT tunage!