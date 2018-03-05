By Scott T. Sterling
Childish Gambino is hitting the road.
Donald Glover has announced that his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, will embark on a 13-city tour across North America this fall.
The Atlanta star will launch the tour, appropriately enough, in Atlanta on Sept. 6. Glover wraps up the jaunt Sept. 30 in Vancouver, Canada.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time. A variety of presales open starting Tuesday, March 6.
See the full slate of dates below.
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
