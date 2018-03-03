Cardi B Struts Her Stuff to Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain': WatchIn the clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Simon's 1972 classic.

Chet Joins the Fox 5 Surprise SquadChet joined the Fox 5 Surprise Squad and Cassandra Jones to deliver some well-deserved pampering to a valley woman.

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie A Ferari! | #WeeklyWrapUPThank YOU to Charlie Puth for letting me borrow this instrumental!

5SOS' Calum Hood's Man Hood: Leaked Snapchat Video #NSFWBeing a celebrity 101: No nudes. Ever. Calum Hood from 5 Seconds of Summer learned this lesson the.... difficult way.

Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Didn't I' on 'Late Night': WatchOn Meyers' couch, Kelly also talked about her role on 'The Voice' and said Blake Shelton is her strongest competition.

He Won't Change The Tattoo Of His Ex!Britney's boyfriend has a massive "Britney" tattoo across his chest... But it's from his Ex-Britney girlfriend...

The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 2/28/18A mother accidentally Facebook-messaged the wrong fire department to help save her choking son... It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!