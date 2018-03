Cardi B Struts Her Stuff to Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain': WatchIn the clip, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Simon's 1972 classic.

Chet Joins the Fox 5 Surprise SquadChet joined the Fox 5 Surprise Squad and Cassandra Jones to deliver some well-deserved pampering to a valley woman.

He Won't Change The Tattoo Of His Ex!Britney's boyfriend has a massive "Britney" tattoo across his chest... But it's from his Ex-Britney girlfriend...

5 Seconds of Summer Thank Liam Payne for Their First TattoosThanks to Payne, one half of the Aussie pop-rock outfit were able to get their first tattoos—even though they weren't of legal age.

Big Fat BribeWanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! And we're not above paying for your affection. We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

Spence's Challenge: Tuesday, Feb. 27thYou can win CASH every day when you play Spence's Challenge.

*PODCAST* The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 37Listen for free.... and it's COMMERICAL FREE!

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie A Ferari! | #WeeklyWrapUPThank YOU to Charlie Puth for letting me borrow this instrumental!

John Moug & Stacy Take On The #OneChipChallenge!Joining them, YouTube star Angie Morales and 98.5 KLUC's very own, Jared aka Jay Dixon! The chip is so hot that Angie gives up her veganism and Stacy thinks her eyeballs are going to fall out. Enjoy our ridiculousness!

The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 2/27/18A sci-fi mega-fan has been given a Star Wars-themed funeral with the hearse lead by Stormtroopers.