A devote husband from the United Kingdom wore a PINK WIG everyday for three months! Why? Well he had a good reason… Pete Bridegman’s (former) fiancee’ was being treated for Stage 2 Breast Cancer and she lost all of her hair because of it. Pete decided when he returned home from a work trip, that he would wear a Pink wing to show support for his wife! Pretty soon the wig started to gain attention, and Pete raised thousands of dollars with it’s help! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am