Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:commentary, Dexter the Peacock, dwarf hamster, emotional support animals, olympics, parody, podcast, Winter Olympics

What is a WhistlePig, you might ask? The full story of the WhistlePig Whiskey Fund. Why you need to give UNLV basketball a break and how playing video games on your phone while on the toilet could make your rectum fall out. For real. Plus, an anti-Reno parody of Drake’s “Headlines,” and my Song of the Week, “Bad at Math.” Episode 7 is sponsored by Fergie Ferg Home Security Systems.
 
Episode 6: The Fergie Fallout
 


 
Episode 5: The Winter Olympics
 

 
Episode 4: My Super Bowl Prediction
 

 
Episode 3: Oprah? More Like NOprah
 

 
Episode 2: Black Friday Sucks
 

 
Episode 1: The Social Injustice League
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live