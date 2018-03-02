What is a WhistlePig, you might ask? The full story of the WhistlePig Whiskey Fund. Why you need to give UNLV basketball a break and how playing video games on your phone while on the toilet could make your rectum fall out. For real. Plus, an anti-Reno parody of Drake’s “Headlines,” and my Song of the Week, “Bad at Math.” Episode 7 is sponsored by Fergie Ferg Home Security Systems.
Episode 6: The Fergie Fallout
Episode 5: The Winter Olympics
Episode 4: My Super Bowl Prediction
Episode 3: Oprah? More Like NOprah
Episode 2: Black Friday Sucks
Episode 1: The Social Injustice League
Comments
SpenceIt was more than few years ago I was scratching out a living pushing a mop at MIT. You know, running around with my buddies, chasing skirts, drinking...More from Spence