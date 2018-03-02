Spence gets wins another game! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $973! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!
Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s Questions for reference:
- A new report ranks which state last in quality of life? A: CALIFORNIA
- What credit report company had nearly 150 million people affected by a 2017 breach? A: EQUIFAX
- Ireland Baldwin did a nude ad just like her mom, Kim Basinger. Who’s the ad for? A: PETA
- The next Avengers movie is (blank) War? A: INFINITY
- Top NFL prospect Billy Price got injured at the Combine, causing concern. What college was he a two time All American at? A: THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
