By Chet Buchanan
Spence gets wins another game! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $973! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s Questions for reference:

  1. A new report ranks which state last in quality of life?       A: CALIFORNIA
  2. What credit report company had nearly 150 million people affected by a 2017 breach?        A: EQUIFAX
  3. Ireland Baldwin did a nude ad just like her mom, Kim Basinger. Who’s the ad for?         A: PETA
  4. The next Avengers movie is (blank) War?        A: INFINITY
  5. Top NFL prospect Billy Price got injured at the Combine, causing concern. What college was he a two time All American at?        A: THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY 
