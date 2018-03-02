Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Blockers, Comedy Movie, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Leslie Mann, prom

Prom season is fast approaching and to give you something to look forward to for the big event 98.5 KLUC is giving away a pair of tickets to see the new comedy movie “Blockers” starring WWE Superstar John Cena. In this movie Lisa (Leslie Mann), Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) and Mitchell (John Cena) learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon embark on an all-night quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal. So listen this weekend to 98.5 KLUC for your chance to see the hilarious comedy movie “Blockers.”

