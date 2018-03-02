By Scott T. Sterling
Cardi B has popped up in an appropriately stylish new video for Vogue magazine highlighting the best looks of New York Fashion Week for fall 2018.
Related: Cardi B Slams Donald Trump’s Proposal to Arm Teachers
In the clip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon’s 1972 classic, “You’re So Vain.”
The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more.
Watch the video below.
“All the girls dreamed” . . . that they could be as game-changing as Cardi B (@iamcardib) or don something as fabulous as @area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, the influential creators of wicked-cool eveningwear. Tap the link in our bio to see more of the fierce, unapologetically feminine and feminist collections from #NYFW. Director @charlottemwales Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Art Direction @lookstudiosnyc Hair @hisvintagetouch Makeup @erika_lapearl_mua Set Design @nicholasdesjardins DP @byronwernerdp Lighting @chemistrycreative Steadicam Michael Hauer Choreographer @dannip18 Production @helenamartel @_lollywould_ Editor Ryan McCally, @consulatenyc Color @studio__rm Music "You're So Vain" by @carlysimonhq Filmed at Broadway Stages Title Design @duzansky Editor @ryanmccally, @consulatenyc