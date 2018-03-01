Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
This 88 year old is nothing more than a awesome!  You have to hear what John Nixon did to help a woman in north London.  An 88 year old military veteran took the law into his own hands to rescue a young woman from a gang of knife thieves in north London.  John Nixon stepped up to the plate when he saw that group of youths were robbing a woman.  John karate chopped one of the attackers to the ground, and then attempted to take on the rest of them.  John did get his arm cut but all the guys ran away and nothing was taken!  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

