Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:iggy azalea, quavo
Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Scott T. Sterling

Iggy Azalea has been reborn.

The rapper has shared the video for her latest single, “Savior,” which finds a halo-wearing Azalea walking down the aisle in a neon-lit church, where she is baptized.

Related: Iggy Azalea Releases “Savior” Featuring Quavo: Listen

“I’ve never really been this honest about the things I struggle with,” she said of the track in a press statement. “I always try to be really tough for everybody – especially women.”

The song features Migos rapper Quavo, who does not appear in the new clip.

Watch Iggy Azalea’s “Savior” video below.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live