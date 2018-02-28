A 16-year-old boy in Wayland, Michigan was hiking with his mother when he began to choke on what he was eating… The mother started to panic and didn’t have access to a phone, but sent a Facebook message to the police department, describing the circumstances and the location where they were at. The only problem was that she sent the message to the Massachusetts fire department, and they were in Michigan! Thankfully, whomever revived the message in Massachusetts contacted the Michigan fire department and confirmed that the message was real.

The Michigan fire department quickly sent out an ambiance and was able to contact the mother with instructions to help her son in the meantime. Finally, the paramedics reached the boy and he was saved! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am